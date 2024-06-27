15-member Sexual Harassment Tribunal named

The names of the 15-member Sexual Harassment Tribunal that has been established to hear and determine complaints and to make awards under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment Act were recently made public by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

They are:

– Dr Meric Dale Walker- Donald Roberts- Debby-Ann Brown-Salmon- Karen Thompson-Wilson- Karen Campbell-Bascoe- Gennetta Richards Smikle- Camille Lee- Kevel A Campbell- Ferdinand Algernon Smith- Khadrea Sharree- Shaneek Rose Clacken- Junior A. Latibeaudiere- Clare Pamela Miller- Devon Merrick Dick- Indera Persaud

Grange, who made the disclosure during her contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, said the members “have all met the fit and proper eligibility requirements specified in the Act”.

The Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act was operationalised on July 3, 2023.

“It is a game-changing piece of legislation that will provide relief for those enduring the harmful effects of sexual harassment and hopefully cause a culture change.

“Under the law, all workplaces and institutions must have their sexual harassment workplace in place by the end of June. The policy must be brought to the attention of each worker, client, student, resident, ward, inmate, patient, or member, as the case may require.

“Any workplace or institution that fails to implement such a policy — which should outline a process for reporting and resolving a complaint of sexual harassment — could face sanctions,” Grange stated.

A fully staffed Sexual Harassment Investigation Unit is already in place and will give support to the operation of the tribunal.