$15 million cocaine seizure in Portland | Loop Jamaica

A police team from the Portland division carried out a number of targeted raids on Saturday, April 30, between the hours of 1pm and 2pm at Norwich district in the parish, in search of firearms and illegal drugs.

During the raids, a premises was searched and two parcels with substance resembling cocaine were found.

As a result of the find, a female was arrested on reasonable suspicion of being in possession of cocaine.

The cocaine which was seized weighed approximately two kilograms, and has an estimated street value of $15 million.

The Portland police, in collaboration with their Area 2 Narcotics team, have committed to doing their part in the overall efforts to dismantle the ‘Guns for Drugs Trade’ in the north eastern parish.

The police are urging citizens of the parish to continue to work with law enforcers in their efforts to make Portland the safest parish in the country.