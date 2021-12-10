15 more years! Additional time proposed for cell phone use behind bars | Loop Jamaica

15 more years!

That is the additional time incarcerated persons could face behind bars if they are caught with a cellular phone if a bill that is before Parliament is passed into law.

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, on Tuesday opened the debate on the Corrections (Amendment) Act (2021), which, among other things, seeks to take away the devices that are being used by a number of high-profile prisoners to direct criminal enterprises from behind bars.

“Through the use of cellular phones and electronic communication devices, incarcerated violence producers are better able to directly or indirectly influence criminal gangs and drug activities.

“Some of these violence producers are leaders of top-tier members of gangs who give orders and perpetuate gang feuds and contract killings, and on occasions may pervert the course of justice, as witnesses are threatened, injured or murdered,” said Chang during his contribution to the debate.

The use of the contraband item by prisoners has been widespread, with 5,431 illicit phones seized in the nation’s prisons between 2016-2017 and 2019-2020, Chang told the House.

The security minister said the severity of offences and the explosion of criminal activities that are facilitated by the use of computer and electronic communication devices such as cellular phones behind bars meant that there is need for “severe penalties”.

“Anyone inside a correctional institution who knows that they will spend another 20 years (behind bars) will have second thoughts about using a cell phone inside the facility,” Chang reasoned.

According to the Bill, persons convicted in the parish courts may be fined up to $3 million or be imprisoned for three years, while a second or subsequent offence will attract a fine of $5 million or up to five years’ imprisonment.

For those convicted in the circuit court, the term of imprisonment is a maximum seven years for a first offence, and 15 years for a second or subsequent offence.

In her contribution to the debate, Attorney General Marlene Malahoo-Forte said there is an abundance of evidence that prisoners have been using cell phones to communicate with their cronies on the outside, and “are the masterminds behind a lot of criminal activities.

“If you use the cell phone or any other form of electronic device and you send instructions out ah road and cause things to happen, you are going to be punished. And when you are found guilty, the prison time is going to start to run after yuh finish the existing prison time,” she said.