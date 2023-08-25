15 schools to be equipped with surveillance cameras this school year Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
15 schools to be equipped with surveillance cameras this school year Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man charged with rape after 14-y-o girl is held up at knife point

One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

15 schools to be equipped with surveillance cameras this school year

#BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – Helsinki was special

#BudapestQuest: Wayne Pinnock labels silver medal a ‘dream come true’

Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run

#BudapestQuest: Day 7 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 25

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s gold rush at World Athletics Championships

#BudapestQuest: This gold took a lot of hard work, says Williams

Regional candidates performed better in CSEC, CAPE this year, but…

Friday Aug 25

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has announced that some 15 schools are scheduled to be outfitted with surveillance cameras during this school year.

She made the disclosure during her address at the JTA’s 59th Annual Conference’s at the Royalton Negril Resorts and Spa on Wednesday.

During Monday night’s official opening and investiture ceremony, JTA President Leighton Johnson called for the installation of surveillance cameras at all schools.

Williams told the teachers that an assessment has revealed that it will cost some $1.5billion to equip all schools with surveillance cameras.

“With regard to the issue of surveillance cameras and security we have done an assessment of all the schools and it will cost us $1.5billion to ensure that our schools have a minimum of 16 working cameras at their school. Obviously we have to take that through the process,” Williams said.

She added that the Ministry of Education has also done survey of schools that now boast cameras to determine whether they are operational.

“We have identified those schools with their cameras, how many are working and how many are not working.So we will move to fix those and we will add cameras at 15 schools,” she stated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man charged with rape after 14-y-o girl is held up at knife point

World News

One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

Jamaica News

15 schools to be equipped with surveillance cameras this school year

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Pinnock wins long jump silver, Gayle claims bronze

Two more medals for Jamaica at World Champs

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Something big is coming, says Ackera Nugent

See also

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Ackera Nugent, the emerging sprint hurdler from Jamaica, is anticipating a significant performance as she prepares to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles final on the sixth day

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Danielle Williams mines gold in 100mH at World Champs

Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles gold in a massive upset at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.
Her win was reminiscent of her stunning victory at the 2015

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Watson wins Ja’s 1st 400m gold in 40 years at Worlds

Antonio Watson on Thursday underlined his status as one of the top 400m runners in the world after he sped to victory in the one-lap event at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships

Budapest Quest

Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run

#BudapestQuest: “It was the best run of my life,” said Clayton. “When I won the bronze medal in Doha, that was an easier run, I can tell you.”

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Pinnock aims to recreate qualifying triumph in final

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock is determined to replicate his standout performance from the qualifying round of the men’s triple jump as he heads into the final on day six of the World Ath

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols