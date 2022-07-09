15 songs you’ll likely hear during Carnival in Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
15 songs you'll likely hear during Carnival in Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Festivals
Revellers during the road parade for Carnival in 2019. Are you ready for the road? (File photo)

We ready fi f?te! But first, sound check, anyone?

Soca music is at the heart of the Carnival season, whether we feting down the road or inside a venue, and many of us look forward to the DJs selecting some of our favourite tunes!

If you’re still catching up on all the new songs ahead of road march on Sunday, Loop Entertainment compiled a list of favourites that still hit right and you’ll likely hear, so no need to worry about missing out because you’re bound to know some of the songs in the mix.

Which song would you add to the list?

Savannah Grass – The carnival spirit will take hold immediately once Savannah Grass comes on. The song, released by Trinidadian Kes in 2019, will make you jump.Full A Vibes – This 2018 collab by Voice and Marge Blackman will definitely up the vibe check.Party Done – Get the party started with Party Done by Angela Hunte and Machel Montano.Fast Wine – This high-energy 2017 hit by Machel Montano will have everybody moving. Soca Kingdom – What’s a soca fete without ‘Soca Kingdom’ by Machel Montano and Superblue coming from the speakers? Overdue – This hit song by Erphaan Alves will have everyone feeling nostalgic while dancing up a storm.Lucy – This 2015 hit by the Queen of Bacchanal, Destra, is bound to get every girl whining.Hello – No soca party is complete without playing ‘Hello’ from Kes.Big Bad Soca by Bunji Garlin is the perfect track for a road march and to start the soca party.Issa Snack – Get everyone in the party feeling themselves and dancing to this 2019 hit by Nessa Preppy and Travis World.Alive and Well – You’re in a soca music setting, but this hit by Voice just might take you to church.Famalay – If the DJ only plays two soca songs the entire session, we can bet that ‘Famalay’ by soca heavyweights Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Bunji Garlin is one of them. Like it like dat – Kes and Patrice Roberts have everyone liking this 2018 hit. Splinters – Shal Marshall sets the tone for any soca event with this song.Split in the Middle – Freezy gets everyone in a frenzy with this high-energy song.

