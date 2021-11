A fifteen-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with house breaking and larceny following an incident at his home in St Ann on Sunday, November 14.

Reports from the Browns Town Police are that about 6:30 pm, the teen forced open a bedroom window where he gained entry and stole $3000 USD.

The teen was later arrested and charged based on a caution statement confessing to the crime. He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.