15-y-o girl dead from suspected drowning at river in Westmoreland

A 15-year-old girl is suspected to have drowned at a river in Senior district, Westmoreland on Wednesday.

The deceased is Daville Andrews, a student of Cambridge High School in St James.

She was expected to matriculate into grade 10 at the institution in September.

Police reports are that the teenager was among a group of persons who went swimming at the river, where at some point, it was realised that she could not be found.

A search of the river was conducted, resulting in her body being retrieved from the water.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Westmoreland police are probing the development.