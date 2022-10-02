15-y-o girl from Chapelton now missing; last seen in Porus, Manchester Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
15-y-o girl from Chapelton now missing; last seen in Porus, Manchester Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Haile Selassie’s grandson for Jamaica’s Heritage Week celebrations

15-y-o girl from Chapelton now missing; last seen in Porus, Manchester

Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant gets $935m upgrade

Attorney Isat Buchanan found guilty of professional misconduct by GLC

WIPL wants level playing field; says Robinson’s query misguided

NCRA appeals to block makers to maintain standards

Flash flood warning downgraded; J’cans not out of the woods just yet

129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian football match

KC beat Calabar again while JC whip St Mary’s College 10-0

Search on for J’cans with ideas that can transform tourism industry

Sunday Oct 02

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 15-year-old Tamoya Smith of Rose Hill district, Chapelton in Clarendon, who has been missing since Friday, September 30.

She is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Chapelton police are that about 5pm, Tamoya was last seen in Porus, Manchester wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tamoya Smith is being asked to contact the Chapelton

police at 876-987-2244, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tamoya Smith was available at the time of this publication.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Haile Selassie’s grandson for Jamaica’s Heritage Week celebrations

Jamaica News

15-y-o girl from Chapelton now missing; last seen in Porus, Manchester

Jamaica News

Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant gets $935m upgrade

More From

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh

Jamaica News

See also

Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and

Jamaica News

Tearful send-off for J’can brothers who drowned in USA

Hundreds turn out to pay final respect

Jamaica News

‘Deliverymen’ worried; gunman acting as bearer robs woman

Attacks by criminals on motorcycles bad for business

Sport

KC beat Calabar again while JC whip St Mary’s College 10-0

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) continued their good early season form with a convincing 3-0 win at Calabar High on matchday 14 of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.
KC

Jamaica News

Despite challenges, St Elizabeth student aces external exams

Determination, proper time management, organization, and motivation were the cornerstones on which Joshell Allen of New Market in St Elizabeth achieved success in her secondary-level external exam

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols