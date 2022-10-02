15-y-o girl from Chapelton now missing; last seen in Porus, Manchester Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 15-year-old Tamoya Smith of Rose Hill district, Chapelton in Clarendon, who has been missing since Friday, September 30.

She is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Chapelton police are that about 5pm, Tamoya was last seen in Porus, Manchester wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tamoya Smith is being asked to contact the Chapelton

police at 876-987-2244, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tamoya Smith was available at the time of this publication.