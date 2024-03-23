15-y-o Marcus missing from Constant Spring; family worried Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Marcus Nelson of Constant Spring Road, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Wednesday, March 20.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and 155 centemetres (5 feet 1 inches) tall and has a scar above his right eye.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Marcus was last seen at home dressed in a white merina and shorts. Efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marcus Nelson is asked to contact the Constant Spring Road police at 876-924-1421, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Marcus Nelson was available at the time of this publication.