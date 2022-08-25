15-y-o shot dead by cops on Water Lane; imitation board gun seized Loop Jamaica

15-y-o shot dead by cops on Water Lane; imitation board gun seized
15-y-o shot dead by cops on Water Lane; imitation board gun seized

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old male, along Water Lane in the vicinity of the Water Lane Bus Park in Kingston.

The deceased has been identified as Narando Boothe. The incident took place on August 24 at approximately 10:30 pm.

The police in their report stated that three officers were on mobile patrol when they were fired on by a group of four men.

The police returned fire, and two men escaped, one surrendered and one was seen with gunshot injuries.

The injured teenager was transported to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

One board imitation firearm wrapped in black tape was reported as recovered from the incident scene.

The detained man has been interviewed by INDECOM and enquiries continue into the reported account of this fatal shooting incident.

All concerned officers provided initial accounts of the incident to the Investigative team and were each served a Section 21 Notice to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

Processing of the incident scene by INDECOM included the collection of forensic exhibits and the recovered weapon, swabbing of the hands of the deceased for gunshot residue and the sealing of the service firearms of the concerned officers for testing.

INDECOM encourages members of the public to assist in the investigative process by contacting the Commission’s Head Office or sending information, photos or videos to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.

