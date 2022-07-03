15-year-old boy shot dead in Manchester | Loop Jamaica

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead in his community of Turner Top in Mancheser on Saturday night.

The deceased is Vesteroy Sinclair, otherwise called ‘Jay’, a student of New Forest High School in the parish.

There are conflicting reports about the circumstances that resulted in his death.

Preliminary reports are that he was shot by gunmen after going to investigate a robbery that occurred at a shop that is operated by a relative at his home sometime after 9pm.

Other reports suggested the teen was shot at after gunmen chased the relative inside the house.

The teen later succumbed to his injuries.

The police are probing the development in the usually quiet rural community.