15-year-old boy shot dead in Trench Town; area now tense Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop
42 minutes ago

Novado Maitland

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead by gunmen in a section of Trench Town in South St Andrew on Friday night.

The decreased is Novado Maitland, otherwise called ‘Teflon’, a student of Tivoli Gardens High School.

Police reports are that Maitland was sitting along Fourth Street in Trench Town shortly after 10pm, when a lone gunman walked up and opened gunfire, hitting him in the head.

The teenager was later pronounced dead.

The police are monitoring the area to quell any reprisal that may follow from the killing of the student.

Death threats have been reportedly issued to the family of a man known as ‘Shamar’, who has been fingered as the main suspect behind the fatal shooting.

The Kingston Western police are probing the development.

