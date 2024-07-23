15-year-old girl gone missing in Central Village, St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Gabrielle Brown of Spaulding Boulevard, Central Village, St Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, July 18.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from Central Village police are that about 11:50 am, Gabrielle was last seen at home wearing a black dress.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabrielle Brown is asked to contact the Central Village police at (876) 984-2305, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.