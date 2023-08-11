15-year-old girl missing in Spanish Town for over a week Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Katana Wright of Johns Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 2.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Katana was last seen at home dressed in a white blouse, black tights and a pair of white slippers.

The time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Katana Wright is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.