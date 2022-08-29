15-year-old girl reported missing from White Hall, Kingston Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Qushane Wedderburn otherwise called ‘Niecie” of White Hall Terrace, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Friday, August 26.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that at about 12:00 pm.

Qushane was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Qushane Wedderburn is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Qushane Wedderburn was made available at the time of this publication.