15-year-old schoolgirl gone missing in St James Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 15-year-old Daedra Miller, otherwise called ‘Ninney’, of Lottery district, St James, who has been missing since Wednesday, May 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 144 centimetres (four feet nine inches) tall.

Reports from the Amity Hall police are that Daedra was last seen at home wearing a blue tunic, a white blouse with yellow stripes on the sleeves, a pair of black Reebok sneakers, and a pink-and purple knapsack.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daedra Miller is being asked to contact the Amity Hall police at (876) 617-9758, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Daedra Miller was available at the time of this publication.