$150-million overhaul of Bellevue Hospital coming Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
$150-million overhaul of Bellevue Hospital coming Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

What I’ve learnt from dating (almost) every sign of the zodiac

Why you should save for a rainy day

9-y-o attacked and stabbed by teenager in Westmoreland

Students to benefit from literacy education acceleration programme

$150-million overhaul coming for Bellevue Hospital

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Uber leases

Honey Bun appoints deputy CEO

Crime problems in sections of Portmore, curfew imposed

Man attempts to flee Kingston airport with $12m worth of cocaine

Expanded eye care programme on the horizon

Thursday May 04

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Bellevue Hospital

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A comprehensive $150-million overhaul of the island’s premier mental health institution, the Bellevue Hospital is to take place this year.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton said the key focus of those efforts is the more than 400 social cases currently housed at the institution.

“We need to reassign these patients into a mental wellness transition facility, likely located on the grounds of Bellevue, and engage them in more rehabilitative programmes,” Dr Tufton said while delivering his Sectoral presentation in Parliament.

“These long-term care facilities have been proven to be effective, and economical in the treatment and care of individuals impacted by mental illness,” he added.

Under the Mental Health Act and the National Health Services Act, the Minister explained, the Ministry will be creating facilities to “properly rehabilitate and reintegrate into society”, individuals who have been impacted by different types of mental health challenges.

“Mental health as a non-communicable disease can rob our society, our communities and our families of valuable human resources. Effective reintegration programmes have been shown to not only improve the health outcomes of the individuals but also restore broken families and thereby result in the enhancement of community life and the wider society,” he explained.

“This intervention will see an investment that will result in the separation of Bellevue into two distinct institutions, a mental health rehabilitation centre and a mental health hospital for the treatment and care of acute mental health patients,” the Minister added.

“Our centre for acute mental healthcare will boast a 100-bed facility that will not only have the most modern techniques for the treatment of mental health conditions, but will also seek to create the physical environment that supports the recovery and reintegration, and the restoration of the total person within the society,” he said further.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Antigua names Angela Basset and Dawnn Lewis as tourism Ambassadors

Lifestyle

What I’ve learnt from dating (almost) every sign of the zodiac

Business

Why you should save for a rainy day

More From

Sport

US sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
She was found Tuesday in her Florida home.
Bowie’s death was announced Wednesday by

Entertainment

See also

No more online preaching for Minister Marion Hall

Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, says she will be walking away from conducting her “preaching” and other religious activities on social media.
In a message posted to her Instagram and

Jamaica News

‘NOT TRUE!’ JUTC says its lone electric bus has not broken down

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has dismissed as fake news, a video that is being circulated on social media indicating that its electric bus, the only one so far in the country, broke down i

Entertainment

‘My sister needs your help’ – Dancehall Queen Carlene seeks funds

Jamaica’s first ‘Dancehall Queen’, Carlene Smith, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Real Helping Hands (RHH) platform to raise funds for her sister, popularly known as “Pinky”, who is fi

Jamaica News

Former domestic worker, cancer survivor elated she’s now a home owner

As Shirley Nugent prepares for another possible battle with cancer, she is grateful to have the comfort and security of her own home, which was provided through the Ministry of Local Government and Ru

Sport

Blake reflects on camaraderie at Penns upon Wall of Fame induction

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, one of the most famous athletes to compete at Franklin Field, returned to the track on Saturday to be inducted into the Penn Relays Wall of F

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols