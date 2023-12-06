$157-m help for flood-affected farmers; expect food shortage Loop Jamaica

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green has announced that the Government will be providing $157 million in assistance to farmers who suffered losses during the flood rains associated with potential Tropical Cyclone 22, which impacted Jamaica on November 17.

At the same time, Green said that Jamaicans should brace for a shortage of some food items, in particular vegetables, heading into the Christmas season, as a result of the flood damage to crops, livestock and infrastructure.

Green was speaking Tuesday during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives during which he noted that Jamaica received 18 per cent of its annual rainfall in a 24-hour period as a result of potential Tropical Cyclone 22.

Of the $157 million being made available, $64 million will go towards the rehabilitation of farm roads; $15 million has been set aside for livestock farmers; $8 million is to help rehabilitate/replace small tools and equipment; and $70 million is for vegetable and crop farmers.

“The worst-hit areas include Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Thomas and they experienced significant agricultural losses,” Green said while revealing that a total of 410 hectares of crops, including vegetables, fruits and condiments, were lost.

“Livestock losses were also significant with 160,500 broilers, 1,460 layers, 70 pigs, 34 sheep, and 47 goats being lost in the flood rains,” he shared. The minister said the impact on infrastructure was significant, including farm roads, especially in St Thomas and St Andrew, specifically East Rural St Andrew.

And, he said the irrigation systems were also impacted with devastating consequences for farmers in the affected communities.

Green said the total estimate of the damage/loss was in the region of $274 million. He said the damage assessment revealed that crop losses were significant, amounting to $173 million, impacting over 2,000 farmers. Livestock losses were in the region of $26 million, affecting 550 farmers while infrastructure damage accounted for about $64 million, with farm roads accounting for the bulk of the estimate.

The minister said the $157 million is in addition to the $50 million that was previously allocated to farmers to help them get back on their feet.

Meanwhile, Green said Jamaicans should brace for shortages.

“We do anticipate that there will be disruptions to our food supply, especially on our vegetable lines. The reality is that our vegetable farmers started the year in drought and would have finished the year in extensive floods, and, as such, we do expect that there will be a downturn in supply, which often gives rise to an increase in prices,” Green said.

He also shared that “the aftermath of this disaster has also delayed land preparation and replanting by up to three weeks in the affected areas,” thus exasperating the challenges faced by farmers.