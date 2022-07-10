16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 117 new cases, 2 deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 117 new cases, 2 deaths recorded
Coronavirus
Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 16.3 per cent amid 117 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from June to July, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,157.

A 78-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, both from St Elizabeth, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 86 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,668.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,982.

Notably, the 16.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 70 are females and 47 are males, with ages ranging from six weeks to 88 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (34), St Catherine (27), St James (15), Portland (12), St Elizabeth (seven), Clarendon (five), Hanover (four), St Thomas (three), Trelawny (three), Westmoreland (three), St Mary (three), and St Ann (one).

There are 14 moderately ill patients, seven severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,234 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 99 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

