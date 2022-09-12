16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 92 new cases, no death recorded Loop Jamaica

16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 92 new cases, no death recorded
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 92 new cases, no death recorded

Monday Sep 12

Coronavirus
Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 16.3 per cent amid 92 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,284.

However, the separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 86 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,598.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,844.

Notably, the 16.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 57 are females and 35 are males, with ages ranging from seven days to 93 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (21), Kingston and St Andrew (19), Westmoreland (11), St James (eight), Clarendon (eight), Manchester (seven), St Ann (five), St Elizabeth (five), St Thomas (three), Trelawny (two), St Mary (two), and Hanover (one).

There are 33 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and a critically ill patient among 995 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are now 112 COVID-19 patients hospitalised locally.

