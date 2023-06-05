16 days of GATFFEST for 2023 Loop Jamaica

Loop News

Daniel Beltr?-Acosta, Head of Cultural Affairs, Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Jamaica.

GATFFEST, the largest community film festival in the Caribbean, will host its 11th staging from June 19 to July 2, 2023. Festival Director Savannah Peridot revealed that this year, the festival will host a record 16 days of activities and will screen 51 films in total; eight feature-length films, 43 short films, 32 local films and 19 international films. The productions will be screened at Palace Cineplex, Sovereign Centre in Kingston. There will be two premiere events to include, the Opening Night Gala and GATFFEST UWI 75th Anniversary Premiere, which will be held on Monday, June 19, at the Mona Inn and Conference Centre, formerly the Mona Visitor’s Lodge during which time the film, “The Untold Legacy of the UWI Mona Principals” will be screened.

Meanwhile, the French Embassy will host the GATFFEST Film Pitch Premiere on Tuesday, June 20. Two films from the winners of the 2nd GATFFEST Film Pitch Competition, held in December 2022, will be screened. A grant of $1.7 million will be shared between the winners to fund the production of their film for GATFFEST 2023 courtesy of the Bob Marley Foundation and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). For the film screening nights, GATFFEST has partnered with the embassies and consulates of Canada, Spain, Japan, Colombia, Germany, France, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC).

GATFFEST is organised d by the Mona Social Services and UWI Community Film Project at the University of the West Indies. It was created as an outlet for graduates of the UWI Community Film Project to showcase the films they produced during its Film and Production Training Course.

The inaugural annual Greater August Town Film Festival (GATFFEST) was held in 2013 and included films from inner-city youths who graduated from the film project. The event screened their work and that of other local and international independent and emerging filmmakers.

