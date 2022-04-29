16 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 116 new cases, 7 deaths | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 116 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 16 per cent for the one-day period.

Seven COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to January 2022, were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,962.

An 87-year-old man from St James is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 102 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 83,358.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 129,978.

Notably, the 16 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 68 are females and 48 are males, with ages ranging from 25 days to 82 years.

The case count was made up of St Ann (33), Kingston and St Andrew (26), St James (26), St Catherine (eight), Westmoreland (eight), Manchester (five), Trelawny (four), Clarendon (three), and Hanover (three).

There are eight moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 739 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are now 19 patients hospitalised locally.