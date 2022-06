Sixteen rounds of ammunition were seized Drummerley Avenue, Olympic Gardens, St Andrew on Wednesday, June 1.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that at about 12:30 pm, a team of officers was conducting an operation in the area; when a search was carried out, and the sixteen 12-gauge cartridges were found in a bag inside a premises. It was subsequently seized.

Investigations continue.