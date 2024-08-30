16-y-o allegedly rapes woman who came to his home to may a payment

Local News
16-y-o allegedly rapes woman who came to his home to may a payment
A 16-year-old student of Old Harbour Mews in St Catherine has been charged with rape following a reported incident in the community sometime in June, 2024.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 12pm, a young woman went to the teen’s house to pay some money.

While there, he allegedly dragged her into his room, where he proceeded to assault her.

The incident was reported to the police, and the individual was subsequently arrested and was later pointed out by the complainant on an identification parade.

A court date is being finalised for him.

