16-y-o female student has not returned since leaving for school Friday Loop Jamaica

16-y-o female student has not returned since leaving for school Friday

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 16-year-old Lishawn Dixon, a student of Corn Piece, Clarks Town in Trelawny, who has been missing since Friday, October 28.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (five feet three inches) tall.

Reports from the Clarks Town police are that about 6:40 am, Lishawn was last seen at home when she left for school wearing a blue tunic, white blouse and black socks.

Efforts made to contact her since then have all been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lishawn Dixon is being asked to contact the Clarks Town Police Station at 876-954-1080, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

