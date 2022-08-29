16-y-o girl charged with murder after stabbing of 20-y-o ‘lover’ Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
16-y-o girl charged with murder after stabbing of 20-y-o ‘lover’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus

16-y-o girl charged with murder after stabbing of 20-y-o ‘lover’

NASA cancels launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

itel sets hiring target of 1,500 new people over coming weeks

Veteran broadcaster, Francois St Juste has died

HEART offers globally competitive training to develop labour force

US man on flight from Jamaica held with cocaine in ‘milk powder’ bags

15-year-old girl reported missing from White Hall, Kingston

Glock 19 with extended magazine found in St Ann market by cops

US court rules Jamaican sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to be resentenced

Monday Aug 29

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with murder following the killing of 20-year-old Chadane Harriott on Bethel Street in Manchester on Saturday, August 27.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that at about 6:45 pm, Harriott, who was in a relationship with the teen, had a dispute, during which the teenager used a knife to inflict a wound to the neck of the male victim.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was held by citizens and handed over to the police. She was subsequently charged and is awaiting a court appearance.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Notting Hill Carnival returns to London streets after hiatus

Jamaica News

16-y-o girl charged with murder after stabbing of 20-y-o ‘lover’

World News

NASA cancels launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

More From

Jamaica News

Newsmaker… Week: Fayval’s career ahead of rocky patch in education

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the ministerial career of Fayval Williams leading up to her stewardship of the Education and Youth Ministry, including the rocky

Jamaica News

Revival of passenger rail service to cost ‘millions of US dollars’ but

See also

Shaw commits to getting trains rolling again through partnerships

Jamaica News

16 teachers resign from Campion College

Principal says all but one vacancy already filled

Sport

VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its cre

Jamaica News

Holness takes aim at squatters

Declares that they won’t take public property, derail housing plans

World News

US court rules Jamaican sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to be resentenced

Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of US Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles m

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols