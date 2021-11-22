16-y-o girl reportedly shot and killed by her grand uncle | Loop Jamaica

The police have launched a search for a 46-year-old deportee in connection with the fatal shooting of his grand-niece, 16-year-old Alpha Academy student, Sorika ‘Surry’ Picart on Saturday.

Police sources say, about 5:50 pm Picart was at home on Lincoln Road in Kingston 5, when she was fatally shot during an incident where a 26-year-old woman was also shot and wounded.

Investigators have since identified the shooter as Glenford Henry of the same address.

According to the police sources Henry is the grand uncle of Sorika and he was recently deported to the island.

Picart, a student of Alpha Academy, was shot at least six times by the family member.

A woman, who was travelling in the unmarked police vehicle, was shot in the arm.

The police are yet to determine the motive for the shooting. But in his bid to escape, Henry allegedly opened fire at a team of cops and a motorist.

Several motor vehicles were damaged during the gun fire.

In addition to the murder, Henry is wanted for three counts of shooting.