16-y-o girl shot dead by man said to be ex-boyfriend Loop Jamaica

A 16-year-old girl was shot dead by a man said to be her ex-boyfriend at her home in Little London, Westmoreland on Saturday.

Another male who was talking to the teenager when the attack took place was also injured in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Dennis of Grant Bush in the community.

Reports from the police are that at about 2:15 am, Dennis was on her verandah talking to a male, when a man said to be her ex-boyfriend came to the location and pulled a gun and opened fire, and then left the area.

Residents who heard the gunshots alerted the police.

A search was carried out of the area and Dennis and the male were seen suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital where Dennis succumbed to her injuries and the male was admitted in hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.