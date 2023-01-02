16-y-o Kingston girl gone missing; Last seen at Coronation Market Loop Jamaica

16-y-o Kingston girl gone missing; Last seen at Coronation Market Loop Jamaica
Alicia Walker

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Alicia Walker of Allman Town, Kingston, who has been missing since Saturday, December 28.

Reports from the Allman Town police are that about 7:40 pm, Alicia was last seen at Coronation Market in downtown Kingston wearing a black blouse, mustard leggings and a pair of brown slippers.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful, the police reported on Sunday.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alicia Walker is being asked to contact the Allman Town police at 876-922-2842, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

