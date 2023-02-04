16-y-o shot in 100 Lane off Red Hills Road Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was shot and injured by gunmen in 100 Lane off Red Hill Road, Kingston on Saturday.

Reports are that the youth was standing at premises in the mentioned community when a group of gunmen carried out an attack in the area. and fired several shots and members of the group.

The shooters then fled.

The teenager was found suffering from gunshot wounds he has since been taken to a medical facility.

Police have since increased their presence in the area in a bid to quell heavy tension.

