16-y-o wounded in attempt to rob licensed gun holder, charged | Loop Jamaica

A 16-year-old boy is to face the court on charges of assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of a firearm following an incident at a location in Kingston 20 two weeks ago.

He is a minor, so his identity has not been released by the police.

Reports from the police are that about 8:30pm on May 31, the teen and another male were travelling on a motorcycle when they approached a licensed firearm holder while he was closing his gate.

The motorcyclist allegedly turned off the headlamp on the vehicle, and the pillion passenger reportedly got off the bike with a firearm in hand, instructing the man not to move.

The licensed firearm holder reportedly pulled his weapon and discharged it at his attackers, who fled.

The police said the boy later turned up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

He was subsequently pointed out during an identification parade and later charged, the police said.

The police did not provide an update on the other alleged attacker.