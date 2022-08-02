16-year-old girl from Kingston reported missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Ellayah Grey of Terresa Avenue, Kingston 3 who has been missing since Wednesday, July 27.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mountain View Police are that at about 9:00 am, Ellayah was last seen at home; her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ellayah Grey is being asked to contact the Mountain View police at 876-876-930-3207, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph was available at the time of this publication.