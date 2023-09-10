16-year-old girl gone missing in Gregory Park, St Catherine Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Gabrielle Farquharson of Cottage Drive, Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, September 1, 2023.

She is dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas police are that about 7am, Gabrielle was last seen at home wearing a polka-dot blouse, black skirt and a pair of black flat shoes.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabrielle Farquharson is being asked to contact the Caymanas police at 876-988-1719, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.