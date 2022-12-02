16-year-old girl reported missing from Allman Town Loop Jamaica

16-year-old girl reported missing from Allman Town Loop Jamaica
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Rihanna Leslie of Liverpool Street, Allman Town, Kingston 4 who has been missing since Thursday, December 01.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall. Reports from the Allman Town police are that at about 8:00 am, Rihanna was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, brown tunic, and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rihanna Leslie is being asked to contact the Allman Town police t 876-922-2842, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

