160 new COVID cases, four deaths, 15.6 per cent positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

The island’s COVID-19 indicators continue to trend in the wrong direction, as hospitalisations and daily infections associated with the respiratory illness continue to increase.

At the same time, Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues above the international benchmark of five per cent, with a 15.6 per cent rate being recorded on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 160 new COVID-19 cases over a 24 hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March 2021 to May 2022, were also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,991.

An 89-year-old woman from St James is the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 109 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 84,818.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 131,704.

Notably, the island recorded a 15.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 95 are females and 64 are males, with ages ranging from 10 months to 91 years.

The case count was made up of St James (42), Kingston and St Andrew (40), St Catherine (37), Westmoreland (15), St Thomas (eight), St Ann (four), Portland (three), Trelawny (three), Manchester (three), Clarendon (two), Hanover (two), and St Mary (one).

There are 14 moderately ill patients, one moderately ill patient, and two critically ill patients among 1,525 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 79 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally. This is nine more persons than the 70 who were hospitalised on Tuesday.