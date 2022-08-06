163 new COVID cases, 5 deaths, 26.4% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 163 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March 2021 to February 2022 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,206.

An 83-year-old woman from Manchester is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 78 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 94,335.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 147,006.

Notably, the island recorded a 26.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 109 are females and 54 are males, with ages ranging from zero to 96 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (58), St Catherine (24), St James (19), St Ann (18), St Elizabeth (13), Manchester (11), Clarendon (eight), St Thomas (four), Trelawny (three), Westmoreland (three), Hanover (one) and St Mary (one).

There are 19 moderately ill patients, nine severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,268 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 105 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.