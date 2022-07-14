17.2% COVID-positivity rate; 136 new cases, 3 deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate decreased to 17.2 per cent amid 136 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to July 2022 were also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,164.

A 27-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 91 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 92,028.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 144,349.

Notably, the 17.2 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 83 are females and 53 are males, with ages ranging from one day to 97 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (52), St Catherine (28), Clarendon (13), St Mary (12), St James (10), Manchester (six), St Elizabeth (four), St Thomas (four), Westmoreland (three), Portland (three), and Hanover (one).

There are 20 moderately ill patients, nine severely ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,138 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 97 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.