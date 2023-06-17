17-y-o attacked, dragged from home and shot dead in St James Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old male was shot dead by unknown assailant/s at his home in Green Pond, St. James on Saturday, June 17.

He has been identified as Daniel Sawyers otherwise called ‘Butty’ and ‘Seal’.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that at about 2:00 a.m., armed men invaded Sawyers’ home. They reportedly took him from the house and opened gunfire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and Sawyers was found lying in the yard, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigations continue.