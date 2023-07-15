17-y-o believed to be top-tier gang member held in St Andrew operation Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
17-y-o believed to be top-tier gang member held in St Andrew operation Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals boss Adam Stewart, dies

HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion

Popular doctor, Alfred Dawes dismisses reports that he was poisoned

17-y-o believed to be top-tier gang member held in St Andrew operation

Cop from St Andrew Central dies after complaining of not feeling well

660 pounds of ganja seized in Portland; cops probe guns for drug trade

36-year-old female reported missing in Spanish Town

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

West Ham announce sale of Declan Rice for British record fee

Saturday Jul 15

34?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during an operation in Waterhouse, St Andrew on Thursday.

The police say the teenager is linked to the ‘Capture Land’ Gang operating in sections of the St Andrew South police division and is wanted for wounding with intent.

The police said is believed to be a top-tier member of the gang, which is responsible for several major crimes in St Andrew South.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the task force is targeting a number of criminal organizations in St Andrew South and other hotspots across the island.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals boss Adam Stewart, dies

Jamaica News

HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister

Sport

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion

More From

Entertainment

Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls

Dancehall artiste Teejay, who performed at the send-off reception for Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Tuesday ahead of their departure for South Africa, has pledged to donate $500,000 to the national team

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

The two fastest women in the world so far this season Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson – meet for the second time this year at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Sunday.
It will be their

See also

Sport

Let’s Talk: Your views on MVP’s decision to close the doors on Elaine?

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic sprint champion, has faced criticism for her departure from the MVP Track Club, according to recent poll findings by the Association of Media Professio

Sport

Sunshine Girls clinch first-ever gold at CAC Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made history at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador on Friday by capturing the sport’s first-ever gold medal at the games with a 50-36 victory o

Entertainment

Deon Mattis joins Mello FM

Veteran broadcaster Deon Mattis has been announced as the new host of Mello FM’s weekday programme, Mello Mix, airing Monday to Friday from 1 to 5 pm. With her wealth of experience in the industry, Ma

Business

Research to remain relevant entrepreneurs urge fellow business owners

Entrepreneur and co-founder of Bresheh Limited, Randy Makk, is encouraging fellow business owners to consistently conduct research to explore how they can add value and create new strategies to remain

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols