17-y-o believed to be top-tier gang member held in St Andrew operation Loop Jamaica

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during an operation in Waterhouse, St Andrew on Thursday.

The police say the teenager is linked to the ‘Capture Land’ Gang operating in sections of the St Andrew South police division and is wanted for wounding with intent.

The police said is believed to be a top-tier member of the gang, which is responsible for several major crimes in St Andrew South.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the task force is targeting a number of criminal organizations in St Andrew South and other hotspots across the island.