17-y-o boy reported missing from Tower Avenue, Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Dontay Henry of Tower Avenue, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Monday, September 09.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 7:00 a.m., Dontay was last seen in his community, his mode of dress is unknown. Efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dontay Henry is asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at (876) 923-5468, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.