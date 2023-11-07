17-y-o female from Kingston reported missing Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
17-y-o female from Kingston reported missing Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM on killing of two students: ‘Enough is enough!’

17-y-o girl from Kingston reported missing

Jamaica welcomes first United Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado

‘Road wi say’: Irate residents block Hanover to Westmoreland road 

Westmoreland continues to be graveyard for motorcyclists

Alleged Clarendon gangster shot dead by suspected rivals

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James

Downtown Kingston’s rapid revitalisation hinges on inclusive vision

Bank of Jamaica clarifies TT dollar exchange suspension

Double murder on Princess Street in downtown Kingston

Tuesday Nov 07

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Alicia Madourie

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Alicia Madourie of Bowles Road, Kingston 13, who has been missing since Sunday, November 5.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from Hunts Bay are that at about 6pm, Alicia was last seen at home wearing a peach dress and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alicia Madourie is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

MP Robert Montague proposes nuclear option for cheaper electricity

Jamaica News

PM on killing of two students: ‘Enough is enough!’

Jamaica News

17-y-o girl from Kingston reported missing

More From

Jamaica News

Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music

Ads, revival and reggae songs top the list

Sport

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

See also

Jamaica News

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James

Two primary school students are reportedly among three passengers who are dead after the taxi in which they were travelling was shot up by unknown gunmen in Salt Spring, St James on Monday evening.

Sport

Navasky Anderson takes bronze in 800m at Pan American Games

National 800-metre record holder Navasky Anderson clinched the bronze medal in the event on the final day of athletics competition at the 19th Pan American Games at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prá

Jamaica News

Man found dead, pinned under rubble

The body of a construction worker was on Monday morning found under a pile of rubble on Ken Hill Drive in St Andrew.
According to people at the scene, the man, identified so far as Desmond, wa

Jamaica News

Jamaican deportee re-enters US via Mexico, gets prison time

A 32-year-old Jamaican was given a 21-month prison sentence in the United States after he was convicted of illegally reentering the North American country, US Attorney Timothy M O’Shea announced recen

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols