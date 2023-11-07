17-y-o female from Kingston reported missing Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Alicia Madourie of Bowles Road, Kingston 13, who has been missing since Sunday, November 5.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from Hunts Bay are that at about 6pm, Alicia was last seen at home wearing a peach dress and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alicia Madourie is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.