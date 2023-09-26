17-y-o female reported missing from Homestead Place of Safety Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Iquan Dawes of the Homestead Place of Safety who has been missing since Monday, September 25.

She is of dark-brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that at about 7:45 am, Iquan was last seen at the Place of Safety wearing a white blouse, black shirt and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to locate her haveproven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Iquan Dawes is asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.