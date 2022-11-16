17-y-o girl gone missing in ‘Arnett’ after being scolded by parent Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Shania Smith of Spring Path in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew, who has been missing since Sunday, November 13.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Trench Town police are that Shania was last seen at home at about 9pm on Sunday.

She was discovered missing after being scolded by her parent. At the time, she was dressed in a blue and-white romper and black slippers.

All attempts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shania Smith is asked to contact the Trench Town police at 876-948-8243, the police 119 emergency number, the nearest police station.

No photograph of Shania Smith was made available at the time of this publication.