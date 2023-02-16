17-y-o girl still missing 4 days after leaving Portmore home at night Loop Jamaica

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Derricka Henry of Roseway, Wallen Avenue, Braeton, Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Sunday, February 12.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 11:30 pm, Derricka was last seen leaving home. She was dressed in a red blouse, blue shorts and a pair of black slippers.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Derricka Henry is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876- 989-0623, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.