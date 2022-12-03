17-y-o student missing ; last seen leaving home for school Loop Jamaica

17-y-o student missing ; last seen leaving home for school Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
17-year-old Fabian Dawkins of Milton Avenue, Kingston 20 reported missing since Friday, December 02

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Fabian Dawkins of Milton Avenue, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Friday, December 02.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that at about 8:00 am, Fabian was last seen leaving home for school wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fabian Dawkins is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park

Police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

