17-year-old boy shot and killed in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Police investigators have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy along Dillpath Crescent in St Andrew on Tuesday.

The deceased is Nibinco Douglas, alias ‘Junior’, of Dillpath Crescent.

Reports are that shortly before 7am, Douglas was standing along the roadway in his community when he was pounced upon by an armed man, who shot the youngster.

Douglas reportedly ran into a yard where he collapsed as a result of his injuries.

He was assisted by residents to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the gun attack.