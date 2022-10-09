17-year-old remanded on charge of murdering schoolmate Loop Jamaica

17-year-old remanded on charge of murdering schoolmate
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The deceased, Michion Campbell.

The seventeen-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, was remanded in police custody on Friday.

The teen, whose name cannot be released due to her age, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

She is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Michion Campbell of Nine Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew.

The court was informed that a post-mortem examination report was outstanding in the matter, as well as some statements that are needed.

As a result, presiding Parish Court Judge, Feona Feare-Gregory, ordered the teen to remain in custody until her next court date on November 9.

Reports from the Central police are that about 2:30 pm on Friday, September 29, Campbell and the other schoolgirl were involved in a dispute on the school compound in Kingston.

The dispute escalated, and both schoolgirls were subsequently seen with stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, where Campbell was pronounced dead, and the other teen was treated and taken into police custody.

The surviving teen was subsequently charged following an interview with investigators.

