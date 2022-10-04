18 double murders recorded in September alone — police commissioner Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
18 double murders recorded in September alone — police commissioner Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

18 double murders recorded in September alone — police commissioner

Brother being questioned in relation to death of female pastor

More than 20,000 business leaders to meet at Live2Lead

Accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder slapped with 2nd charge

Jamaica Broilers exiting Haiti business

Residents demand timeline for replacement of bridge in Clarendon

Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann

D&G Foundation fund $8m to boost literacy at Seaview Gardens Primary

PBS preference share offer surpasses expectations

Psychosocial support for Kingston Technical High students

Tuesday Oct 04

26?C
Jamaica News

Major crimes up by 3.8% in Jamaica

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

While acknowledging a “worrying trend” on Tuesday, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, reported a 3.8 per cent increase in major crimes across the island so far this year, when compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

Speaking at the police’s monthly press conference on Tuesday, Anderson said that year-on-year, murders for the period January 1 to September 30, are up by eight per cent.

“Shootings are down by six per cent, rape is down by 12 per cent, break-ins are up by seven per cent, and robberies are up by 17 per cent,” he said.

However, the commissioner said when the Police High Command examines the homicide figures, “a worrying trend emerges”.

“In the month of September alone, there were 19 incidents of multiple murders — 18 doubles and a triple, amounting to 39 victims,” Anderson outlined.

Overall, there have been 99 incidents of multiple murders recorded nationally, with victims totalling 218.

“We believe that this trend is reflective of the ease at which more and more criminals have been able to acquire guns and ammunition, unlike the police, who are constrained in the use of lethal force,” said Anderson.

He shared, too, that the police’s investigations have revealed that multiple individuals were the intended targets of these multiple murder incidents.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

18 double murders recorded in September alone — police commissioner

Jamaica News

J’can gets probation for stealing from mentally challenged client

Jamaica News

Brother being questioned in relation to death of female pastor

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 14-y-o Micheal Murray safe after going missing in HWT

The police are reporting that 14-year-old Michael Murray of Wynters Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, September 3, has returned home.
He is said to be in good heal

See also

Our Endz

JN scholars urged to strive for greatness

Though Kasi Abbott, a first-form student of Knox College in Manchester, has known for weeks that she is one of 47 students to be awarded the JN Foundation Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship for 20

Jamaica News

Female pastor attacked and fatally stabbed at house in St Ann

A 52-year-old woman said to be a pastor was attacked and her throat slashed at her home in St Ann on Monday.
Reports are that at about 11:30 pm, the female identified as Michelle Roache

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.
The entertainer sh

Jamaica News

15-y-o student from Spanish Town gone missing in Half-Way Tree

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Micheal Murray of Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, October 3.
He is of brown complexion, medium b

Jamaica News

Two weeks missing: Kingston 11 man last seen at home

Troy Craddock, 37, of Upper Marl Road in Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, September 17.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Report

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols