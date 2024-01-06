18 guns seized in first week of New Year; 10 people arrested Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that several intelligence-led operations were carried out in the first week of the New Year and they led to the seizure of eighteen firearms, including three rifles.

Almost half of the eighteen were seized in Police Area Three, with St. Elizabeth and Clarendon together accounting for eight illegal weapons now off the streets, a release from the police high command has stated.

The Corporate Area divisions of St Andrew North and St Andrew Central account for another six of the seizures, while the streets of St. James are now safer following the seizure of four guns.

Ten persons have been taken into custody in connection with these seizures

The Police continue to urge persons with information that can lead to the seizure of illegal guns and the arrest of gunmen and gangsters to call Crime Stop at 311, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) tip line at 811, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.