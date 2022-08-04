18 persons of interest named by St Catherine South police Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
18 persons of interest named by St Catherine South police

1 hrs ago

The St Catherine South Police Division has released a list of 18 individuals named as Persons of Interest in relation to the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.

The police are appealing to these persons to turn themselves in to the Greater Portmore Police Station by 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 4:

Richard Hemley, otherwise called ‘Devils’Kirk Wint, otherwise called ‘Big Red’Christopher Barrett, otherwise called ‘Chicken Back’Elijah Carless, otherwise called ‘Papalou’Ricardo Carson, otherwise called ‘Trooper’Shane Williams, otherwise called ‘Tussain’Imoro McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Munga’Cedrick BarnettMiguel TraceySanjay TraceyA man known only as ‘Techa’A man known only as ‘Nigel’A man known only as ‘Dog Shot’A man known only as ‘Dappa’A man known only as ‘Cedrick’A man known only as ‘Bailey Boy’A man known only as ‘Tae Tae’,A man known only as ‘Steve’

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Greater Portmore Police at 876-949-8403 or Crime Stop at 311.

